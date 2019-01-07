It is finally, finally Sandra Oh's time. The star of Killing Eve accepted a Golden Globe award for her tremendous performance in the hit show on Sunday night, and Oh's parents beaming with joy in the audience was just about—I don't want to exaggerate this—the most lovely thing I've ever seen. Oh bowed to her parents and thanked them in Korean before leaving the stage. I'm not crying. You're crying.

Oh, the host of the Golden Globes and the breakout star of 2019 thus far—anyone who watched Grey's Anatomy knows that Oh has long been a TV mainstay without the platform she deserves to showcase her talents—was visibly emotional when she accepted the award, her first Golden Globe ever. And nobody knows why more than Oh's parents, notoriously private, who showed up to the Golden Globes to support their daughter, and looked on, beaming, as she claimed the accolade she deserved.

Oh's parents weren't always so supportive of her career. In 2007, Oh told Ellen DeGeneres of entering the industry: "It was very, very tough. Because, like, you know, my parents at that time looked down on the arts....It's like one step above, you know, prostitution."

She explained to Ellen that her parents believe that "whatever you have to do has to be good for society," Oh said. "And there just doesn't seem to be—what's the good of being an actor on camera? You know, what are you helping society with?...I'm the only person in my family who doesn't have a master's in something."

In her acceptance speech, Oh said: "There are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they're here with me. I'd like to thank my mother and my father," she said, tearing up (as were we all) before thanking them in Korean. Oh then bowed, said, "Thank you, everyone," and left the stage.

