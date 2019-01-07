image
Today's Top Stories
1
Penélope Cruz Isn't Scared to Look Back
image
2
The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet's Cutest Couples
image
3
Read These Books for Inspiration in 2019
image
4
Will Harry and Meghan's Kids Have Royal Titles?
image
5
The 20 Best Beauty Looks at the 2019 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman Channels Kate Middleton at the Golden Globes

Is this proof she's a royals fan?!!?

image
By Sally Holmes
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Tonight, actress-slash-queen Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes looking smashing in a full sequin maroon gown and equally festive disco of a ball bag. Kidman, who's nominated for best actress in the drama film category this evening, looked especially regal in the shimmering long-sleeved look—regal in a specifically royals way. A way that will be familiar to any Kate Middleton fans. Because as Nicole Kidman, stepped onto the red carpet and turned her head, it became evident that she was sporting a black velvet BOW. Yes! A bow very much like the one a maroon-clad Duchess of Cambridge wore during a solo appearance in November and then again a week later at an appearance with her husband, Prince William.

CHIC!!!!

ROYAL!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesVALERIE MACON
image
Getty Images

So, what does this mean?!?! Are bows officially officially a thing now? Sure, women having been tying bows in their hair for eons, but on a red carpet, it's definitely a statement...and on a royal (worn numerous times!) it's a Thing! And...the big question: Is Nicole Kidman a royals fan?! I can picture her sitting with her stylist, debating this year's Golden Globes look and saying something along the lines of "Give me red carpet, but give me QUEEN of the red carpet. I want to look like a tall drink of wine, but make it royal. " In my mind, she's been swiping through Elizabeth Holmes' So Many Thoughts on Instagram stories, and been inspired by all the Kate Middleton bow fans out there, just like the rest of us.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Bow down.
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Nicole Kidman is a gift, and her bow is perfect.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
All Eyes on Keri Russell's Dress, Please
The Golden Globe Awards - Season 76
How Celebs Got Ready For The 2019 Golden Globes
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet's Cutest Couples


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2019
image Watch the 'BLL' Season 2 Sneak Peak You Missed
image Sandra Oh's Parents Are So Proud
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Funniest (and Weirdest) Golden Globe Moments
image Lady Gaga Accidentally Channels Judy Garland
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals Andy Samberg's Wife Is a Music Legend
image Did Chrissy Metz Actually Call Out Allison Brie?
image Where Is Timothée Chalamet Going Post-Globes?
image
All The Stars Wearing Pants at the Golden Globes
image Alison Brie and Her Hubs Had a Cute Globes Moment
image All Eyes on Keri Russell's Dress, Please