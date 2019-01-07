Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Return to 'Suits' for One Final Episode

The plate of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (no, not her commemorative wedding china, I mean her metaphorical life plate), is currently pretty full. She’s a few months away from giving birth to her first baby with Prince Harry, and is also preparing to take on her biggest royal duties so far.

But, it's well known that Meghan has always been a hard worker throughout her career, so it’s no huge surprise to hear that there could be one more fairly major project for the Duchess in the pipeline.

Meghan, who famously left her successful acting job behind in order to pursue her relationship with Prince Harry, has reportedly been offered millions of dollars to reprise her role of Rachel Zane, and return to Suits one last time.



It goes without saying that producers of the legal drama would be keen for the Duchess to make an appearance on set (can you IMAGINE those viewing figures?), but Meghan isn’t exactly strapped for cash now that she lives in palaces and hangs out with the Queen. Instead, it’s thought that Meghan, a proud supporter of a selection of good causes, may be tempted by the chance to donate a multi-million dollar check to charities of her choice.



Getty Images

"No final figure has yet been arrived at but negotiations are likely to be opened in the very near future," a source from NBC Universal—who owns Suits—told Mail Online. "I've heard sums ranging from two to six million being kicked around and that sounds a lot – but it would be one of the biggest marketing coups in TV history.”

When it comes to re-casting a Duchess in your drama, you don’t get a whole lot for your money, either. It’s claimed that Meghan’s rumored episode would actually just involve a mere two minute clip of Rachel Zane, reportedly now pregnant and living in the UK. Now, just where do you suppose they ever pull such an inspired, unlikely storyline from? Does Rachel also have a bearded ginger husband we don't know about?

Getty Images

If we’re being honest about this scenario, it’s frankly unlikely to ever happen–however amazing it would be. The Duchess of Sussex even “politely turned down” the chance to attend the Emmy’s with the rest of the cast back in September, and has previously spoken of her acting career as being a firmly closed chapter.

During the couple’s engagement interview, Meghan said: “For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, "You know what? I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you [Harry] said, work as a team with you.”



Sigh. Miss you, Rachel.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE