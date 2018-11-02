Meghan Markle Somehow Kept Her Cool When Huge Crowds Sang the 'Suits' Theme Tune at Her

Compare the life of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in 2018 to the one she lived a few years ago, and it’s almost unrecognizable. As soon as it become clear that she and Prince Harry were in it for the long haul, Meghan had to leave behind her successful acting career to move ahead and become a member of the royal family. But, during one of the final appearances on her recent royal tour, the Duchess was served a hilarious blast from her past to fully complete the circle of life.

Meghan, who appeared as Rachel Zane in the sitcom Suits for seven seasons, was completing a walkabout with Harry in New Zealand, when a huge crowd of fans behind the barrier burst into seriously enthusiastic song. They gave her a full rendition of the Suits theme song, Greenback Boogie, and when I say "enthusiastic," I mean there was an actual band complete with trumpets, trombones and a French freakin’ horn. It basically looks like the best party, and I’m sad I wasn’t there.

But apparently all of that Duchess training has really paid off when it comes to Meghan handling unexpected situations. While the music plays loudly and proudly in the background, the ex-actress somehow remains completely calm, poised and unembarrassed by the whole thing. It's extremely impressive.

In fact, while it’s definitely audible to Meghan, she barely bats an eyelid as she continues with her royal duties to the soundtrack of her old theme song with a composed and regal smile on her face. Next time you're stressed or overwhelmed, just channel this exact moment.

It’s not the first time that Meghan’s acting career has popped up through the royal tour. Both Australia and New Zealand were big fans of Suits-related puns on their posters (pregnancy SUITS her, of course) and, when often complimented for her role as Rachel, the Duchess always politely thanks fans for their support.

Once Rachel Zane, always Rachel Zane. And please now enjoy having the trumpet part of the song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.