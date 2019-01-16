Meghan Markle's Entire Cirque du Soleil Outfit Was Inspired By Princess Diana

For her second appearance of the day (and her third of 2019), Meghan Markle attended Cirque du Soleil with Prince Harry on Wednesday in a gorgeous floor-length navy blue Roland Mouret sequined gown (you can shop it here). The Duke and Duchess are attending the circus—yes, the same one your mom has likely urged you to buy tickets for at some point in your life—to support Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, which gives hope to young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Meghan's gown is very different from the $35 H&M maternity dress she wore this morning to The Mayhew, a charity that promotes animal welfare. And it wasn't just the sequins that caught royal fans' eyes—her outfit was clearly inspired by Princess Diana when her late mother-in-law attended the Diamond Ball in 1990 and the previous year in 1989.

SplashNews.com

Getty Images WPA Pool

Getty Images WPA Pool

The Duchess is also wearing Diana's bracelet, which means she definitely dug through the archives to show her respect for Harry's mother.

SplashNews.com

It's such a sweet tribute.

Getty Images

Shop Meghan's dress, below.

Courtesy Roland Mouret MyTheresa $5,595.00 SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

