image
Meghan Markle's Entire Cirque du Soleil Outfit Was Inspired By Princess Diana

She even wore her bracelet.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

For her second appearance of the day (and her third of 2019), Meghan Markle attended Cirque du Soleil with Prince Harry on Wednesday in a gorgeous floor-length navy blue Roland Mouret sequined gown (you can shop it here). The Duke and Duchess are attending the circus—yes, the same one your mom has likely urged you to buy tickets for at some point in your life—to support Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, which gives hope to young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Meghan's gown is very different from the $35 H&M maternity dress she wore this morning to The Mayhew, a charity that promotes animal welfare. And it wasn't just the sequins that caught royal fans' eyes—her outfit was clearly inspired by Princess Diana when her late mother-in-law attended the Diamond Ball in 1990 and the previous year in 1989.

image
SplashNews.com
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of 'TOTEM' In Support Of Sentebale
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of 'TOTEM' In Support Of Sentebale
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

The Duchess is also wearing Diana's bracelet, which means she definitely dug through the archives to show her respect for Harry's mother.

image
SplashNews.com

It's such a sweet tribute.

image
Getty Images

Shop Meghan's dress, below.

Courtesy
Roland Mouret
MyTheresa
$5,595.00
SHOP IT

image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
