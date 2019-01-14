Believe it or not, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't even married this time last year. Instead, they were attending their second public event ever together at Reprezent Radio, a south London radio station with a training program that helps raise awareness for an alarming rise in knife crime.

A year later—with a huge royal wedding under their belt and a baby on the way (Meghan confirmed the due date today!)—Meg and Harry are having a busy day in Birkenhead, which is about three and a half hours away from London by train. The Duke and Duchess are visiting local organizations that support and empower the community, including Tomorrow's Women Wirral and the Wirral Youth Zone. Tomorrow's Women Wirral empowers young women to make great lifestyle choices by providing positive role models for them. The Wirral Youth Zone, also known as The Hive, is a special facility built for young people with disabilities to participate in activities like lego challenges and rock climbing.

Meghan is in her brightest outfit yet wearing a red Sentaler coat over a purple "Babaton Maxwell" Aritizia dress and Stuart Weitzman pumps (they're still available here!). Meanwhile, Harry is wearing a grey coat over a black collared shirt and jeans—a nearly identical outfit to what he wore to his first event of 2018. See all of the pics from their busy day, below, and how they compare to last year.

Here's the Duke and Duchess at their first event of 2019:

And here they are at their first event of 2018:

One thing that has definitely stayed the same: the PDA. More on that here.

