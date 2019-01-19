When she became a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle gave up her career as a successful actress in exchange for true love and the chance to dedicate herself to meaningful charity work all around the world. It seemed like a pretty fair trade off, all in all, but it was still a bummer to think that Meghan's days wowing us as an actress were over.

Except MAYBE THEY AREN'T.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you and no, Meghan and Harry are not breaking up or anything insane like that. Turns out, that whole "you can't be a working actress and a working royal" thing might not be true after all.

Royal historian Robert Lacey explained to People just how we might get to see Meghan put her thespian talents to work again.

“It’s not out of the question that we’d see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day. If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way. It is tailor-made for her and she will throw herself into it."

Yes. Yes. YES to that.

And, even if Meghan doesn't ultimately decide to act professionally again, her position as the patron of the National Theatre could still be an avenue back into the world of entertainment. Lacey suggested that Meghan might switch things up and get involved behind the scenes.

"I can see her getting involved with productions or even directing something," he said.

Can we sign up for tickets now, just in case?