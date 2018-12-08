image
Meghan Markle's Old Acting Résumé and Headshot Have Been Unearthed

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

You might not know this, but before Meghan Markle was a Duchess, she was an actress. Oh, you did know that? Because literally everyone knows that? Got it.

Well, once again, Meghan's acting career is the gift that keeps on giving. Most recently, the British press have honed in on a Facebook post from Endorse Management Group that reveals Meghan's old headshot and acting résumé.

Along with the headshot and résumé, someone from Endorse Management Group wrote a Facebook post (originally published in late May, ahead of Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry) revealing that, in spite of their best efforts, they weren't able to get the agency to sign the actress back in her pre-Suits days. The poster wrote:

"I had the pleasure to meet the lovely Meghan Markle several times as an agent but funny enough I couldn’t convince the agency to sign her with just a few credits. She kept calling. Hmmmm, I wondered today if her cell still works? I really had an instinct about her so much that I had her headshot / resume and cell on file. I’m going to try calling her tomorrow. The least I can do is let the owner of her old cell number know. 🤣."

First, take a look at Meghan's old headshot, which shows the former actress looking gorgeous and natural, with her hair pulled back in her still-signature low bun:

image
Facebook

The post also revealed Meghan's very old acting résumé, from back before she booked her breakout role on Suits. At the time the résumé was submitted, her only film credit was in the Ashton Kutcher movie A Lot Like Love, in which she played Natalie the "Hot Chick" (sigh).

image
Facebook

Meghan gave up her acting career when she decided to marry into the royal family, but the move gave her a chance to focus on another passion: charity work. As Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has already written a best-selling charity cookbook and started work with the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Heads Together, and Harry's Invictus Games.

