Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Spend Valentine's Day Apart This Year

Royal duty calls for Harry.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

You only have to take one look at any photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to see how loved up they are. The couple have never been afraid to show they they’re both head over heels for one another, and will more often than not provide a healthy dose of cute PDA moments to leave us all feeling warm and fuzzy inside. But, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all about the hand-holding and sweet moments together, it seems as though they’ll miss out on sharing the most romantic day of the year next month.

This morning, Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s newest royal appearance. It's fair to say that his Valentine’s Day plans aren’t exactly the most romantic, but important royal duty calls, after all.

On February 14, Harry will "visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway."

image
Getty Images

There is absolutely no hearts or flowers involved with this one. Per the palace, “Clockwork is the traditional name of the annual winter exercise, based in one of the world’s most demanding environments 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle, which has trained over 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969.” Gulp, I’m cold just thinking about it.

Of course, by mid-February, Meghan will only have around two months left of her pregnancy, so it’s unlikely that she’ll be flying out to join Harry in freezing cold Norway so close to her due date. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will probably have to stick to a Valentine’s FaceTime call, and maybe some Galentine's celebrations instead. It's just part of the Prince-husband deal.

image
Getty Images

It was a different story this time last year, when Meghan and Harry were reported to have enjoyed a romantic shared Valentine’s in Scotland full of R&R and fresh countryside air, following a few royal engagements the previous day in Edinburgh. Ahh, pre and post married life, hey?

Luckily, these two don't need February 14 to be damn adorable together.

