Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Say This Is the Happiest Time of Their Lives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to have a busy spring. Large-scale, pricey renovations are going on for their new house, Frogmore Cottage. Meghan has drastically changed her diet while she's been pregnant. And the couple is getting ready, emotionally and physically, for their first child. Despite the crazy and seemingly untrue rumors of feuds and issues, and despite what is probably legitimately an insane time for the couple, apparently both of them could not be happier.

Royal insider Kate Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is very busy in their dual transition of home and baby. "Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," she explains. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

Apparently, Meghan has been gushing to people close to her. "She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," Nicholl says. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

Markle also shared recently that one of her favorite parts of the process will be to see how Harry takes on the new role, according to the Daily Mail. "He's going to be fantastic father," she told one onlooker at Birkenhead this week.

The couple is keeping the sex of the baby quiet even for themselves, because they want it to be a surprise. This is the first child for both, so it makes sense that they want to make the moment even more special for themselves—and by extension the world, because everyone will be watching.

Now that we sorta kinda know the due date for the new baby, it's time for the royal countdown to begin!

