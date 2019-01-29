Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Already Have the Best Husband/Wife Banter

Forget your nearest and dearest and all of the thoughtful presents that you gave and received. Categorically the best part of Christmas 2018 came when the internet discovered that Miley Cyrus had secretly married her beau Liam Hemsworth in an adorably lowkey, at-home ceremony with their closest family. The adorable couple finally tied the knot on December 23rd at Cyrus’ home in Tennessee after an on/off relationship of nearly ten years, having met for the first time in 2009 when they worked together on The Last Song.

Since their big day, Cyrus and Hemsworth have remained typically chill about the whole thing, enjoying very quiet marital bliss aside from sharing just a couple of sweet moments to mark the start of their new life together. But finally, earlier this week the pair made their first public appearance as a married couple, attending the 2019 G’Day USA Gala together to celebrate the actor scooping the Excellence In Film Award.

During Liam's acceptance speech, the notoriously private childhood sweethearts proved that they’ve already got this whole husband/wife banter thing down to a tee, and it'll only make you love them more.

In a video shared on Miley’s Instagram of the hilarious moment, the Hunger Games star gushed: “Thank you to my beautiful wife. You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re great."

Cyrus, seated proudly in the audience, shouted: "More about me!” to which her husband quickly replied, "Yeah, I’ll tell you later."

The pair spent the rest of the evening looking over the moon with happiness and, later, Miley posted a sweet picture to her social media along with the caption: “Date night. OUT and ready to party with the MR."

And there's all the proof you need that this marriage must be protected at all costs.

