Woman taking photo of clothing with smartphone
Today's Top Stories
1
5 Ways Conscious Consumerism Is Actually Easy
image
2
Senate BFFs Booker & Gillibrand Are 2020 Opponents
image
3
13 Stunning Cornrow Styles You Should Try
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Eight
4
Experts Share the Top Jewelry Trends of 2019
image
5
What the Book That Inspired 'Killing Eve' Tells Us

Serena Williams Made ANOTHER Surprise Cameo on 'Lip Sync Battle' with Andy Roddick

image
By Katherine J. Igoe

Serena Williams is on fire right now. Even with a loss in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, Serena is shaking it off, literally, with another major appearance on last night's Lip Sync Battle. We got a preview of Serena reprising her role from the Beyoncé music video "Sorry" with actress and model Brooklyn Decker. Decker was facing off against her husband, tennis star Andy Roddick, and it made sense that Serena might playfully want to side against Roddick (girl power!). But it turns out that's not true. The tennis pro-designer-personality—and also maybe now TV star, I hope?—made an amazing cameo for Roddick, too.

Serena look ah-maze-ing in a color-blocked bodysuit (not too different from something she might wear on the court!), with a matching maxi cardigan and black combat boots. Her lipstick was a gorgeous pink contrast to the whole outfit, so hopefully she tells us on Instagram where she got it. Serena lip-synced Cardi B's section of Bruno Mars' "Finesse" perfectly, bringing an amazing energy, not to mention amazing dance moves, to the performance. She also embodied the song lyrics too: literally dripping in finesse.

Also super cute: Andy Roddick's derpy dancing and extremely fuzzy Bruno Mars wig. Brooklyn Decker, Chrissy Teigen, and LL Cool J were all big fans, clearly.

So who won the episode? Um, Serena, obviously. "I came to win! I can't lose!" she told LL Cool J laughingly.

As a reminder, here's Serena's Beyoncé performance from the same episode:

Amazing.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Serena Williams Did Beyoncé on 'Lip Sync Battle'
image
Serena Williams Wore a Green Bodysuit and Fishnets
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, February 1 Edition
image
The Most Fabulously Dated Grammy Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Has Been Working with a Doula
image There Are Rumors of a 'Gossip Girl' Reboot
image Everything We Know About Jennifer Lawrence's BF
image Lol: Jessica Biel Fell Asleep on Date Night
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
image Prince Harry Grabs Some Me Time at a Pub
image Unlike Her Parents, Everly Tatum Isn't Into Dance
image 'Killing Eve' Fans Have Two Ways to Watch Season 2