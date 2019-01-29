The show that just keeps on giving, Lip Sync Battle, has once again provided a solid gold moment that’s guaranteed to make your day. She may have faced a shock knockout at the Australian Open last week, but Serena Williams is still slaying regardless.

The tennis superstar made a surprise, Beyoncé-related cameo for the newest episode of the celeb-studded show, and the big reveal of the sportswoman will give you almost as much life as it gave host Chrissy Teigen. Teigen even loses her hat in utter shock, which is genuinely relatable to me.

Mom-of-one Williams was hiding behind a huge screen as model and actress Brooklyn Decker began her performance of Bey’s “Sorry.” But, having appeared in the epic music video to the song last year alongside Queen B, Serena is soon revealed from behind the wall, arriving onto the stage completely unannounced and standing atop of a bus.

She's looking all kinds of fabulous in a black leotard, statement necklace, sparkling tights, and knee high boots for the gig. The line-up for the show all ties in together nicely as, alongside Serena’s previous music video cameo, the episode sees Decker goes up against her husband, former tennis pro Andy Roddick, for the world’s greatest Beyoncé/tennis crossover—what more could you need for your entertainment?

"You appeared in the actual video with Beyoncé, obviously, what was it like doing it live for the crowd here?" LL Cool J asks Williams in the quick preview clip, ahead of the full episode airing on Thursday.

Paramount Network

"Oh my God, it was so fun!" Williams says. "It was so fun, we're here to win this."

Everyone knows that a Lip Sync Battle win is way more important than an Australian Open win, anyway.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

