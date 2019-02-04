In the 2019 pairing nobody saw coming, Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne seem to be dating. The two haven't been shy about their attraction to each other—as of this month, they're now just straight up openly flirting with each other on social media, and there have been multiple photos of the two out and about together.

In 2018, both Campbell and Payne split from their respective partners, so both were single for a few months before the first time they were seen together in early 2018. Here's a comprehensive timeline of everything we know about these two so far.

February 2018

Okay, so this is pretty heavy on the speculation, but The Mirror reported all the way back to a year ago that both Payne and Campbell were partying together at the post-BAFTAs Vogue Fashion and Film event in London. There were no pics, and also The Mirror reported that Payne was cozying up to Rita Ora as well.

Getty Images

So this may just be a case of two stars who just happened to be at the same event at the same time—or it could have been the beginning of the road for these two.

April 2018

In April, Campbell posed sexily on the cover of British GQ with her rumored boyfriend, rapper-songwriter-record producer Skepta. She didn't talk about her relationship, even though the two were rumored to be a power couple at the time.

June 2018

Payne officially confirms it's over with girlfriend and mother of his son, singer Cheryl Tweedy (who goes solely by her first name, Cheryl). The two were rumored to be having issues for months. "I'm a bit fragile at times," Payne tells Page Six.

August 2018

Campbell is single after allegedly breaking up with Skepta (she unfollowed him on social media, so that's usually a sign).

September 2018

Campbell holds hands with rapper Wizkid, but there's not much news about the pairing beyond that.

Getty Images

January 2019

In late January, the Campbell and Payne are spotted for the first time at Nigerian artist Davido's concert at London's O2 stadium together. They didn't take pictures together, but reportedly arrived and left together.

This is also the month where they just completely go for it on social media, posting sexy comments on each other's posts for the entire world to see. Payne even calls Campbell "perfection in a person," which, TRUE, and also, SEXY.

February 2019

Photos emerge of the couple dining out together in Ghana (the photos are from early January—apparently the couple might have been ringing in the new year together) as the Daily Mail speculates the two have been dating for two months. Apparently the sex is "mindblowing" and Payne "can't believe his luck," a source told The Sun.

For those of us keeping an eye on social media (so, probably a lot of people), Campbell and Payne haven't made any more big declarations, but they HAVE been liking each other's posts on a regular basis. So as far as we know, this couple's still happening.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE