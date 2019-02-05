From what we've seen so far on The Bachelor, it's clear that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have serious chemistry. After a one-on-one date on ABC's February 4 episode that featured less talking, more kissing in the ocean/in bed/literally anywhere, the two made heart eyes at each other and agreed they felt even better about their "connection." We even dug through contestants' social media for a spoiler-free look at what'll happen during the rest of the season, and dug up some intriguing hints about the two of them. Hmmm.

But in terms of Cassie's Bachelor edit, she hasn't been featured all that much thus far—much more screen time has gone to Hannah Alabama, Caelynn, Demi, et al–and so we did some Instagram sleuthing to find out more about the woman who may or may not steal Colton's heart and/or get him to jump over that wall. (Seriously, when are we going to find out what happened there?) Anyway, here's what we discovered. No spoilers, promise.

She's got a sense of humor about the show.

In the kind of self-aware move that I love, Cassie posted a video of her and Colton's one-on-one and joked, "Promise we did a lot more than just make out our entire date 🤔💋." This could mean a couple things: Maybe that they did more talking than the episode showed...or they did MORE than kissing. Or both??

Her family is still her support system.

Randolph has been spending time with her brother and sister recently, and she travels with her family on the regular. She supports her actress sister, Michelle, and says they're BFFs.

Michelle is known for movies like Snow White Christmas and House of the Witch, and she's also dating Gregg Sulkin, who you might remember from The Runaways.

She's traveled since the show wrapped.

Randolph spent most of Southeast Asia in December, where she attended a wedding, laid by the pool, munched on some delicacies with her family, and generally gave us vacation envy. Randolph's Instagram is basically focused on those things: Family and travel, with a bit of L.A. weather and boho-chic fashion thrown in there for good measure.

Otherwise, she's a homebody right now.

Randolph's in grad school for speech pathology and just finished her winter term, so that could explain her fairly quiet life of late. (Plus, she clearly loves chilling with her cats, per the caption.) But could that also be a hint about her fate on the show??

She used to be a video blogger.

In an account that has since been deleted (maybe because of the show?), Randolph used to post videos that featured, you guessed it, family and travel, with a bit of good weather and boho chic fashion thrown in there for good measure. In the post below, there are still a few snippets of her vlog still available.

Looks like it was perfect prep for The Bachelor?

She's a major team player.

Despite the crazy drama going on this season, Randolph is taking the high road. She calls the other 29 contestants "lifelong friends" and said that the women support each other.

In one post, she alludes to Caelynn's big discussion with Colton about being a survivor with the hope that it might empower others and create dialogue, which is sweet.

Whatever comes next for Cassie on the show, I'm like 99 percent sure that it involves even more making out.

