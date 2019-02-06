image
Today's Top Stories
1
What 'Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War' Told Us
image
2
These Are the Best Workout Songs of 2019 (So Far)
image
3
The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019
image
4
'The Bachelor' Recap: How to Make an Exit
best books by black female authors
5
10 Black-Authored Books You Should Read ASAP

'The Bachelor' Star Cassie Randolph Is Starring On Another Reality Show As Well

She stars in docuseries 'Young Once'...which you can stream now.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
YouTube

Cassie Randolph is a fan favorite on this season of The Bachelor, and she's a personal favorite of Colton Underwood as well, based on last episode's one-on-one date (so much smooching!). Plot twist: This isn't her first time on a reality TV show. Per Popsugar, Randolph also starred on Young Once, an ongoing documentary series about Christian teens who live in Southern California. Also, it's still airing—you can watch the whole thing on YouTube, so I know what I'm doing with the rest of my week.

In light of this news, I did some investigating into exactly what Young Once is, how Cassie appears on it, and the situation with her ex (in the most recent season that aired, Cassie was still with then-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson). Here's what I dig up...

It's about Christian students.

The series, which first debuted in 2016, is about a group of teens from Southern California living out their Christian faith as they attend Biola University—a conservative school that has abstinence-only rules, as well as a strict ban on drinking and drugs. No joke: One of the cast members calls the campus a "marriage hunting ground" on the show.

When Randolph spoke on The Bachelor about her family and community being disappointed in her for not being a virgin, and her potentially receiving judgment when the season aired, this is probably what she meant.

Cassie's sister is on it, too.

Michelle Randolph has appeared in nine episodes with Cassie thus far. Michelle, who has lately also starred in scripted productions of A Snow White Christmas and House of the Witch, has Young Once listed as her first credited role on iMDB.

At the end of season 1, Cassie was still with her boyfriend.

In fact, Caelan Tiongson apparently had the opportunity to play basketball overseas, but passed it up to continue his relationship with Randolph. (The first season was recorded about four years ago, apparently—also, that link has spoilers, if you're hoping to avoid them.) Fun fact? The entire first season is up on YouTube, if you want to binge it.

The season 2 trailer just dropped.

Aaand...Cassie is in it a lot. Season 2 is apparently what the group is now doing post-college, as a group of friends dealing with temptations and stresses in the real world, and was filmed over the summer in 2018—just before Randolph started filming The Bachelor. It's not totally clear based on the trailer where she stands on her onscreen romance (more on that below), but it appears that Randolph and Tiongson are broken up but trying to remain friends. DRAMA.

Also, now Randolph is technically starring in two series at once!

Her ex confirmed the relationship was over.

In a very long post, Caelan Tiongson wrote, "My ex girlfriend is currently a contestant on the tv show The Bachelor." He went on, "[Young Once] happened to catch the closing of mine and Cassie’s on and off relationship during the recording of this show." According to Tiongson, the two were broken up well before The Bachelor, even though Young Once is being aired at the same time.

View this post on Instagram

I’m posting this here so no words can be misconstrued. As many know, my ex girlfriend is currently a contestant on the tv show The Bachelor. The both of us have also appeared on a documentary series called Young Once. The show catches you up on our lives as the first season was shot at Biola University while we were still going to school there. They happened to catch the closing of mine and Cassie’s on and off relationship during the recording of this show. Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers. Both Cassie and I made mistakes in our relationship, but I think we’d both agree it dragged out much too long anyways. This is because I persistently pursued a reunion and she knowingly kept the door open at times because of indecisiveness, neither of which matters because it has been over for good since before she went on The Bachelor. However, it can be said without a doubt that her and I were not a fit for each other. Also, I’m sure there are millions of breakups that have lasted longer than they should have and nobody should be held at fault for that. The reality of the situation is that Cassie is a great girl. Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well? If I met my dream girl a month after our final closing this summer that would just be how God had it planned for me. Nobody has the right to tell her whether or not she has good intentions. So although the full truth may not be out...not everybody’s business needs to be on reality tv. Cassie will eventually explain her side and I endorse whatever she says because there is no reason for her to hide the truth. I wish her nothing but success and happiness moving forward. I post this because of the outlets who reached out to hear “my side” and because I heard Cassie was receiving a lot of negativity for our past relationship. I thought this would be the best way to preserve the truth and encourage the trolls to check themselves before tearing down a good human being. Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on the past 👍

A post shared by Caelan Tiongson (@caelantiongson) on

He added that he thought Randolph was a great person, and that she'd been getting negative press for seemingly leading Underwood on while dating Tiongson. "Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well?" he said, adding, "I wish her nothing but success and happiness moving forward."

So, now the question remains: Will Cassie address this on the show? In the episodes that have aired so far, we haven't seen too much of her, and it's unclear whether her appearance on Young Once is the reason why. But it could make for some interesting drama—besides, the longer she advances, the more Underwood will want to know about her. Go for it, Cassie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Will This 'Bachelor' Star Steal Colton's Heart?
image
We Scoured This 'Bachelor' Star's Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Who Is Louis Spencer, Prince Harry's Cousin?
image Jenna Dewan Is Writing a Self-Help Book
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image A 'Modern Family' Spinoff with Sarah Hyland?
image Chrissy Teigen Spills on John Legend First Date
image What 'Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War' Told Us
image Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged!
image We Scoured This 'Bachelor' Star's Instagram
image J.Lo and Constance Wu to Star in 'Hustlers'
image Lupita Nyong'o Takes the Lead
image A Timeline of Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne