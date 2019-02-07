Fans of To All the Boys I've Loved Before—so, most of us—love thinking about the love story that is Peter and Lara Jean. The stars haven't discouraged the speculation, but in a recent Cosmopolitan feature, Condor admitted that fans had said "horrible things" to Condor's actual boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, because they were SO into the dynamic between her and her costar. So, no, Condor and Noah Centineo were never a thing; she's been dating De La Torre for at least two years.

Since her Cosmopolitan interview, Condor has talked a little bit more about her IRL relationship, which means we now know more about this cute couple and how they got together. Like...

He's an actor, too.

You might have spotted De La Torre as a young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Like his girlfriend, he's a young rising star. He hasn't been acting for too long, but he's got an upcoming role in the film called Lords of Chaos, about, and I quote, "a teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the early 1990s."

The two have been dating for two years.

Apparently, the two met at an industry event, although Condor didn't specify which one. She told Us Weekly that De La Torre's pickup line was sweet and very innocuous. "His pickup line was just, 'Hey, I’m Anthony. I thought I’d make a friend,'" she said. "So you go and you do that."

He's a great dancer.

"I mean, he puts me to shame," Condor told Us. "Usually, I just stand and watch." Handsome and talented = huge turn-on, tbh.

And he's a musician.

Aside from the aforementioned role in Lords of Chaos, De La Torre also apparently plays guitar in his spare time (Condor liked the photo below, because, well, obviously).

They loooove each other.

In Cosmopolitan, Condor explained, "There’s no other person in this world I want to spend every day doing nothing with…and you best believe I’m gonna hold on to him real tight." So cute!

Condor also occasionally uses her social media to speak about her "better half." "I don’t know what I did to have you in my life, but you make everyday [sic] better," she wrote.



He posts sweet messages too.

Even though the couple is low-key, and the trolling made him turn off comments on Instagram, he still makes sure to communicate how much he loves Condor.

AND he writes her love letters.

Like real, hard-copy, pen and paper letters. Said Condor to Us Weekly, "He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!" He's like her real-life Peter!!

He joined her on an H&M campaign.

Of the photos, Condor called De La Torre "my most handsome accessory!"

He's attended events with her.

De La Torre recently joined Condor for the 2019 BAFTA tea party, and the pair looked super sweet (I dig her dress!).

