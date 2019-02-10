Today in "things a royal got to do that will make you jealous," Kate Middleton got to design an amazing garden, just because.

Well, that's only kind of true. The Duchess of Cambridge had help designing the garden, from two professional designers—Andrée Davies and Adam White. And, the design isn't just because. It's a garden that will be a showpiece in the annual Chelsea Flower Show in May, and Kate's involvement in it ties back to her passion for working to promote mental health awareness among young people.

Kensington Palace shared the plans for the Kate-designed garden experience—officially known as the Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden, or RHS Back to Nature Garden for kind of short—on Twitter this weekend. The Palace also shared some important insights into why this was such a passion project for the Duchess.

"The Duchess’s #RHSChelsea garden aims to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors," Kensington Palace wrote, adding, "The Duchess of Cambridge’s woodland wilderness garden at #RHSChelsea aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing."

In another tweet that served as a caption to a sketch of the planned park, the Palace wrote, "To inspire families to get outside and explore nature together, The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea garden will have a natural woodland feel and contain a: Treehouse, Waterfall and stream, Rustic den, Campfire, [and] Stepping stones."

To inspire families to get outside and explore nature together, The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea garden will have a natural woodland feel and contain a:



🌳 Treehouse

💧 Waterfall and stream

🍂 Rustic den

⛺️ Campfire

🍄 Stepping stones pic.twitter.com/WeLiU9bs6K — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2019

As the Royal Horticultural Society explained in a tweet of its own, elements of the garden will be rehomed to an NHS Mental Health Trust after the Flower Show.