Chrissy Teigen gave us a real, behind-the-scenes look at how she actually cooks one of her dishes (Cheesy Chicken Milanese) from her cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More.

It's just the latest real, practical advice from the actress, model, and social media influencer.

Chrissy Teigen really, really loves her fans, and she's constantly proving just how much. She's always got a sense of humor, about almost everything, she gives behind-the-scenes looks at her life, and her blunt honesty has made her the Mayor of Twitter (no, really). But now she's coming through for her fans in another big way—she's basically showing us all how to cook some of her favorite items from her latest cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More.

This is not the first time that Chrissy's been committed to helping out her fans with accessible cooking—and as someone who hates trying new things in the kitchen, I can really appreciate that. But for the past couple weeks and months, Chrissy has really been stepping up her game with step-by-step instructions on her Instagram Stories that really do detail painstakingly exactly what you need to do to follow her recipe. It's not just the perfect ad for her book but it's also a relatable look at the real process of cooking, not just a beautiful photo of the end product.

Last night, it was Cheesy Chicken Milanese, and Chrissy didn't disappoint. In between giving us tips for how to perfect the perfect chicken recipe, she was taking time out to chill with her son Miles with daughter Luna in the background, complaining about how hard it is to cook and film on her iPhone at the same time, and finally sharing that she was balancing the phone on her boobs to get the best shot (seriously. I'm quoting her directly.)

Here are just a few of the shots and videos that she shared on her Stories. In total, from start to finish, she shared 37 photos and videos of her process. Now that's a solid Insta friend—so, seriously, put alerts on for Chrissy's social media accounts, because she's actually giving us real cooking tips on the regular.

