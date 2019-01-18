Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reminisce Hilariously About Their Biggest Fight

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couldn't be stronger. After all, Chrissy just threw John an enormous, star-studded birthday bash for his 40th birthday, after which they were extreeeemely hung over during the Critics' Choice Awards. But the beautiful thing about the couple, aside from their gorgeous family including kids Luna and Miles, is that they talk in honest terms about their relationship—the positive, fun times as well as the challenges they sometimes face. The couple came on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, had a lot to say about their biggest fight in THE most public of settings.

If you'll recall, Chrissy and Legend have talked before about the epic, blowout fight they had when Legend came to sing at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding in 2014. "It was a major blowout to the point where every time I see them I feel like apologizing for it,” Chrissy explains. "I think I was really intimidated. I think it came from a lot of insecurity and I took it out on John."

Chrissy went on that she was feeling overwhelmed by the "fabulous, amazing people in one room,” she said. "I think that’s where it stemmed from. I was just very insecure." She said she's pretty sure Kim and Kanye, as well as everybody else at the party, knew the fight was happening.

In a 2016 interview, Chrissy called it "the biggest fight you’ve ever seen in your whole life." She said, "You know when you think everything’s about you? I was like, 'we ruined the wedding and everyone noticed' and everyone’s like 'no, not really, nobody noticed.'"

Legend recreated the first dance moment at the Kardashian Christmas party this past December, singing "All of Me" to the party guests. Kim and Kanye got to dance their first dance all over again, and Chrissy and Luna were there too—no fights this time!

Just in case anyone's worried, the family is still fabulous and stronger than ever.

Literally picture-perfect.

