Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on Their Honeymoon Right Now?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed that they got married this month, and the casual, romantic ceremony pics that the two actors shared broke the Internet. Now, Cyrus is on vacation with the Hemsworth family, and it's raising some questions. Specifically, is this just a vacation? Or is it their official honeymoon, as Us Weekly is saying? The trip is being reported as both, depending on the source, so let's examine the evidence.

On New Year's Eve, Miley shared photos of herself on a slope and in front of a fireplace with some festive 2019 decorations behind her. She's in all black with white trim and a fantastic beret, plus a brand new, very pretty accessory: her wedding ring. In one pic, she's swigging from a champagne bottle—New Year's celebration? Or wedding celebration?

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shared a celebratory New Year's photo with those exact decorations behind the couple, so we know they're all together:

Plus Liam's brother Luke snapped a photo of him on the slopes: we know it's him because the facial hair's poking out! So we know Miley wasn't there alone without her beau (which makes sense):

So what do you think? Is this just a family trip, or is it the trip to commemorate their fabulous nuptials? Or both?

Hemsworth and Miley are also currently fielding that oh-so-common post-wedding question: Are you going to have kids? A) Everyone should stop asking that, and B) the answer for the couple is not anytime soon, per the Daily Mail, which is totally fine. Let the lovebirds live a little! Also, they already have a ton of fur-babies they rescued from the California wildfires.

In case anyone is wondering whether married bliss will make Miley less funky and fun, she gave us the answer over New Year's: HAHAHA NOPE.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE