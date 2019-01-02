image
Today's Top Stories
1
Marie Claire Editors' Favorite Things of 2018
image
2
The Most Iconic Breakup Outfits in Movies
image
3
Plan a Dream Winter Vacation to Banff, Canada
image
4
Shampoos That Will Actually Make Your Hair Grow
Democratic Senators Speak About Their Legislative Agenda To A Meeting Of Al Sharpton's National Action Network In DC
5
The Major Clue a Politician Is Running in 2020

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on Their Honeymoon Right Now?

image
Getty ImagesRich Polk

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed that they got married this month, and the casual, romantic ceremony pics that the two actors shared broke the Internet. Now, Cyrus is on vacation with the Hemsworth family, and it's raising some questions. Specifically, is this just a vacation? Or is it their official honeymoon, as Us Weekly is saying? The trip is being reported as both, depending on the source, so let's examine the evidence.

On New Year's Eve, Miley shared photos of herself on a slope and in front of a fireplace with some festive 2019 decorations behind her. She's in all black with white trim and a fantastic beret, plus a brand new, very pretty accessory: her wedding ring. In one pic, she's swigging from a champagne bottle—New Year's celebration? Or wedding celebration?

View this post on Instagram

Same Shit , New Year

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shared a celebratory New Year's photo with those exact decorations behind the couple, so we know they're all together:

View this post on Instagram

Happy 2019👏feliz año 2019. @chrishemsworth. #thegirlsgang 😘

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

Plus Liam's brother Luke snapped a photo of him on the slopes: we know it's him because the facial hair's poking out! So we know Miley wasn't there alone without her beau (which makes sense):

View this post on Instagram

Found the fly. @liamhemsworth

A post shared by hemsworthluke (@hemsworthluke) on

So what do you think? Is this just a family trip, or is it the trip to commemorate their fabulous nuptials? Or both?

Hemsworth and Miley are also currently fielding that oh-so-common post-wedding question: Are you going to have kids? A) Everyone should stop asking that, and B) the answer for the couple is not anytime soon, per the Daily Mail, which is totally fine. Let the lovebirds live a little! Also, they already have a ton of fur-babies they rescued from the California wildfires.

In case anyone is wondering whether married bliss will make Miley less funky and fun, she gave us the answer over New Year's: HAHAHA NOPE.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
84th Annual Academy Awards, Vanity Fair Party, Los Angeles, America - 26 Feb 2012
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Confirm Marriage
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on Rare Date Night
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Fenty Beauty Is Launching 50 Shades of Concealer
image Kim and Kanye Reportedly Expecting Baby #4
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Serena Williams Reacts to Playing Roger Federer
100th Episode of Dawsons Creek Celebration Katie Holmes Had a Mini-'Dawson's Creek' Reunion
Chrissy Teigen brings a big bad of clothes when out and about in New York Chrissy Teigen Saw in 2019 Being Hit with Umbrella
image Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore a Very Naked Shirt
image Kylie Jenner & Meghan Markle Are Style Twins
image Samantha Markle Suggests Resolutions for Meghan
image How Celebrities Rang in the New Year for 2019
image Taylor Swift Threw a NYE Costume Party for 2019