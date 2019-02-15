I don't know about you, but I'm forever rooting for Kesha. After a tumultuous few years wrapped up in lawsuits (to put it mildly), it's clear that she's turned a corner and is here to stay. I mean—you don't deliver a Grammys performance like she did last year and disappear. Kesha herself has credited her boyfriend, Brad Ashenfelter, for helping her make some a momentous comeback.

“He’s really, a really sweet human being,” she said about him in an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview in June 2014. “I’m very happy to have him in my life.” Here's everything we know about the superstar's uber-supportive partner.

His aesthetic wasn't Kesha's taste—at first.

The couple, who have been together since at least 2014, were introduced through Kesha's stylist, and Kesha wasn't having it at first—because he was facial-hair free, and Kesha is a facial hair enthusiast. But it was pretty much love at first kiss: "Then he kissed me, and it was the nicest kiss I ever had," she told Rolling Stone, “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re such a pure soul. Holy shit.’ And I knew from that moment, ‘I gotta hold on to you.'”

Their relationship grew when he flew out every weekend to visit her when she was in rehab, where they would sit and color. I'm not crying, you're crying.

He's got some...interesting culinary opinions.

Ashenfelter currently lives in a house near the canals of Venice, California, with Kesha and their three cats Charlie, Mr. Peeps and Queso, but he was born and raised in New Jersey, according to his contributing writer biography on website The Inertia. Also according to his biography, he believes that pizza and good sandwiches can only be found in New Jersey, which is a spicy hot take. I'm sure the residents of New York have an...opinion on that.

Unsurprisingly, according to that same biography, he also "spends the majority of his income on compact discs and records much to the befuddlement of loved ones and friends." I'm sure it's not to Kesha's befuddlement, however.

Another unsurprising fact? The fact that he relocated to Venice, because apparently Ashenfelter "Brad isn’t much of a surfer, but he appreciates all things water." That seems to align with Kesha's desires, considering she told Rolling Stone, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to stay in any one place for a couple years at a time,” adding, “I want to live on an island in the Caribbean, on a boat at some point, like that’s a goal. But I don’t know how my cats would feel about it.”

They've got a permanent way of sharing their love.

In 2017, Kesha and Brad shared the ultimate commitment (without signing any legal documents) when they got matching tattoos of skulls and rainbows done by tattoo artist Walter McDonald. Kesha shared images on her Instagram (but you won't find many photos of Ashenfelter there, she even deleted the image of his tattoo, only hers is up).

The significance of the tattoo means has stayed between the two, but we're okay with that. They're private enough as it is, keep what's important between you two!

Of course, the engagement rumors have begun.

In October 2017, an "insider source" told Life & Style Magazine that “Kesha and Brad are planning a wedding, expect a proposal during the holiday season.”



Well, it's February 2019, and that hasn't come to fruition yet, so...

The insider did give a peek into their relationship, though: "He really stepped up. He’s not looking for fame, and he loves her unconditionally. They’re really a perfect fit," the insider revealed. “If it were up to Brad, he would walk her down the aisle today.”

