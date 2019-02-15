Katy and Orlando Bloom reportedly just got engaged, and she has the coolest ruby ring surrounded by diamonds.

Intriguingly, it's the same halo style with a unique stone that both Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton have.

Last summer, Katy got thirsty over one of Orlando's posts, proving she and the actor were still going strong and that, you know, she has eyeballs like the rest of us.

OMG. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been dating on and off for three years, are reportedly going to get married! And they got engaged on Valentine's Day, too—which has to classify as the best Valentine's Day surprise ever (and a really easy way to remember your engagement anniversary). And the ring is GORGEOUS and so Katy Perry. I love it.

Hilariously, Katy's mom was the one to confirm it on Facebook, with a few photos of the couple and a caption of "Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!" So, Katy Perry's mom is like all proud moms—just wanting to share the good news with all her friends on Facebook.

The ring looks like it's a ruby surrounded by diamonds, which is such a unique look. Katy Perry has always played by her own style rules, so it makes sense that she'd go for something that doesn't look like your traditional ring. But, it actually DOES remind me of another famous ring: Princess Eugenie, who also has a halo engagement ring with a unique stone in the center. In Eugenie's case, the stone is a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire, not a ruby, so Katy's ring is obviously a richer, darker color with bigger diamonds on the rim. As we all know by now, the fabulous Kate Middleton ALSO has a unique halo ring—a sapphire surrounded by diamonds. The halo-with-a-twist ring is really popular right now!

Here's the Facebook image taken by Katy's mom:

Facebook Mary Hudson

Because I know what you like, here are the pictures of Katy's ring:

And here's a closeup of Princess Eugenie's:

Getty Images

Intriguingly, Katy's wearing the ring on her index finger—maybe it needs a resize? Orlando posted the same photo on his Instagram.

Between this and Miley Cyrus's behind-the-scenes pictures of her wedding to Liam Hemsworth, 2019 appears to be the year of demonstrative, in public, over-the-top celebrity love. I'm all in, guys.

