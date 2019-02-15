image
How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine's Day 2019

image
By Rachel Epstein
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 8, 2018
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

There are two types of people in this world: Those who celebrate Valentine's Day by ordering takeout, and those who choose to fill their living room with a massive arch of roses. Celebs like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were in the latter group yesterday, who completed the floral dream by placing daughter Stormi Webster in the middle of it.

Here, the celebrities who had the most over-the-top 2019 celebrity Valentine's Day plans.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Forget about the rose arches in the middle of Kylie and Travis' living room—it's now confirmed that one-year-old Stormi Webster has a better handbag collection than all of us.

View this post on Instagram

must be dreaming!! 🌹...

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Cardi B

What, you didn't celebrate V-Day in a massive marble bath tub filled with petals?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

I expect nothing less from Kimye than an entire room filled with vases of flowers.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Oh you know, just a casual Valentine's Day engagement and a huge ring to go along with it. 10/10 for Perry's "full bloom" caption.

View this post on Instagram

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

There are roses, and there are Venus ET Fleur roses.

image
Instagram / @BellaHadid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe gave Sophie a surprise birthday and Valentine's Day combo "because she's the fucking best!"

How do you do Valentine's Day?

