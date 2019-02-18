image
Jennifer Lopez Gets the Best Gift From Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for Their Two Year Anniversary

His surprise was so thoughtful.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez has revealed that boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is the best at thinking of romantic gifts for her.
  • He marked their recent two year anniversary with a surprise phone call from Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines, star of her favorite show.
  • Rodriguez also recently gave singer a luxury watch for Valentine’s Day, rumored to be worth around $24,000.

    Barely a day goes by anymore without Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez delivering relationship goals for us all to fawn over. But, just incase you’d forgotten about their adorable blended family, their endless positivity and motivation, and the supply of adorable moments that leave you warm and fuzzy inside, JLo is back with another solid reminder of their love.

    The 49-year-old star recently appeared on The Ellen Show, and revealed that boyfriend ARod is pretty much the best when it comes to thoughtful, romantic gifts. Rather than just throwing money at jewelry and diamonds (although there’s a few of those every now and again, just for good measure), he’s great at thinking of presents which really mean something to JLo. Most recently, he nailed it for their two year anniversary.

    The actress and singer told Ellen: “I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper. Do you guys know Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines?” she asked the audience to applause. “I’m obsessed with it.”

    JLo and her ex-baseball star beau are currently in the midst of renovating their new shared home, so Rodriguez thought it would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate their milestone in the most thoughtful style, and get JLo's favorite makeover star on the phone.

    "It was a Sunday and he was like, ‘I want you to do a meeting.’… And he opens up the FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines! And I was like, ‘Agh!’ I totally fangirled out."

    JLo added sweetly: “I was looking at him and I was like, 'You listened to me! I love you. You are so amazing!' It really blew me away."

    As well as the downright adorable side of things, it seems as though ARod and JLo are also pretty great at perfecting the more flashy gestures for one another, too. For Valentine's Day this year, the mother-of-two gifted her boyfriend a blue and silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch. According to Page Six, the new arm candy was worth a cool $24,000, which is almost as cute as a surprise phone call.

    Awh, you guys. Meanwhile, I can't even get a text back.

    image
    The Empowering Message J.Lo's Giving Her Daughter

