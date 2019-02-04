image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, February 1 Edition
Woman taking photo of clothing with smartphone
2
5 Ways Conscious Consumerism Is Actually Easy
image
3
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'My Favorite Half-Night Stand'
image
4
Nina Nesbitt Talks About Her Sophomore Album
image
5
The 7 Prettiest Nude Palettes for All Skin Tones

Jennifer Lopez Marked Her Anniversary With Alex Rodriguez in the Sweetest Way

The couple have been together for two years now.

By Lucy Wood
Project Destined Bronx Bootcamp at Yankee Stadium, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2018
ShutterstockScott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

If there’s one celebrity couple out there that the world is rooting for, it’s got to be Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. With their cute blended family of four children and constant ‘good vibes only’ attitude to life, the couple strike the balance between being just plain adorable, and also absolutely slaying the game as business and fitness partners together, too. They’re redefining everything I want to be when I grow up, and I’m entirely here for it.

So, for anybody else who is more emotionally invested in this relationship than their own, JLo’s latest Instagram post is probably enough to make your day. The singer, actress, and mother-of-two didn’t hold back with the heartfelt emotion as she celebrated her anniversary with the ex-baseball player with a sweet Instagram tribute post.

On Sunday evening, Jennifer, 49, shared a selection of her favorite photos from their happy two years together as a couple. Having previously spoken of how she’s glad to have met him later in life, she explained in the caption that Rodriguez makes her “feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

JLo wrote to her 86 million followers: “Two years of laughter. Two years of fun . Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship. And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years"

Of course, the whole romantic outburst and major milestone probably isn’t going to do much to help quell the endless engagement questions.

Fans have been constantly speculating for months as to when the sports star might pop the question, while JLo herself hasn’t exactly been shy about the subject. Speaking to USA Today, the 49-year-old singer agreed that the rumors are inevitable, saying: “Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do.”

"But it’s not a movie,” she said. “Even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows. We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great.”

Happy anni to these two lovebirds!

Related Story
image
Photographic Proof that J.Lo Never Ages

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image A Timeline of Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne
'PUNK: Chaos To Couture' Costume Institute Gala How Gisele Found Out Tom Brady's Ex Was Pregnant
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding
image Meghan and Harry React to Teen Dropping the F-Bomb
image Meghan May Give Birth in the Lindo Wing After All
image Why Helen Mirren Admires Meghan Markle
image Will's "Passionate" Pre-Kate Middleton Romance
image
All the Celebrity Babies to Expect This Year
image Meghan Markle Shares Her Childhood Nickname
image Luke Wilson Wants to Make 'Legally Blonde 3'