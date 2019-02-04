If there’s one celebrity couple out there that the world is rooting for, it’s got to be Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. With their cute blended family of four children and constant ‘good vibes only’ attitude to life, the couple strike the balance between being just plain adorable, and also absolutely slaying the game as business and fitness partners together, too. They’re redefining everything I want to be when I grow up, and I’m entirely here for it.

So, for anybody else who is more emotionally invested in this relationship than their own, JLo’s latest Instagram post is probably enough to make your day. The singer, actress, and mother-of-two didn’t hold back with the heartfelt emotion as she celebrated her anniversary with the ex-baseball player with a sweet Instagram tribute post.

On Sunday evening, Jennifer, 49, shared a selection of her favorite photos from their happy two years together as a couple. Having previously spoken of how she’s glad to have met him later in life, she explained in the caption that Rodriguez makes her “feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

JLo wrote to her 86 million followers: “Two years of laughter. Two years of fun . Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship. And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years"

Of course, the whole romantic outburst and major milestone probably isn’t going to do much to help quell the endless engagement questions.

Fans have been constantly speculating for months as to when the sports star might pop the question, while JLo herself hasn’t exactly been shy about the subject. Speaking to USA Today, the 49-year-old singer agreed that the rumors are inevitable, saying: “Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do.”

"But it’s not a movie,” she said. “Even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows. We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great.”



Happy anni to these two lovebirds!

