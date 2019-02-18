image
Everly Tatum Fangirls over Her 'Idol' at Disneyland—and Jenna Dewan Films the Sweet Moment

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Imagesgotpap/Bauer-Griffin
  • Jenna Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum has an inspiration in the form of Tinkerbell, and got to see her at a Disneyland parade.
  • Jenna captured the whole thing on video and shared it on her Instagram.
  • We're getting lots of insights about Everly—including that she's not like her parents in a major way.

    Everly Tatum, daughter to Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, is living her best life in Disneyland currently. According to her mom, the crowning achievement was when she got to meet her Disney hero—and even better, they were wearing matching outfits.

    Captioning the photo "The moment she sees her idol..." Jenna films her daughter from the back as they attend the Disney parade. Everly is bouncing up and down joyfully as she watches Tinkerbell appear on a float in the distance. Everly is twinning with her fairy hero in a green princess dress (with matching wings, naturally) and even a half topknot. She swings around her wand and then waves enthusiastically at Tinkerbell.

    Everly's love of fairy princesses is well-documented. Just a few months ago, Jenna shared her daughter's holiday wishlist (much cooler than mine) included “a flying fairy,” “butterfly princess Barbie,” “rainbow wings—big ones,” “a Dreamtopia rainbow queen dress-up dress,” “cozy wings,” and “a fairy wand that talks to you.” I actually feel like we might be seeing some of these Christmas gifts in action in the video.

    So, aside from a love of makeup, Everly is ALL IN on fairy princesses. She gets to channel her dress-up fairy princess self not just with her mom, but with her dad, too, even dressing him up in a tiara from time to time.

    Watch the video of Everly fangirling over her hero below:

    Adorable.

