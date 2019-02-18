Prince Charles just recently professed a love for yoga, and HELLO! reports he might have been inspired by his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Camilla Parker Bowles has also long been a fan of yoga, so now I need to know if they all do the exercise together.

Charles and Meghan have shared a special bond ever since he walked her halfway down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

I love these stories, both for the mental image they give me as well as the potential insight into the royal's lives: HELLO! reports that Prince Charles recently expressed, in public, a passion for yoga, and speculates that daughter-in-law Meghan Markle may have influenced him.

At a Yoga in Healthcare conference, Charles gave a speech about the positive impacts of the exercise. "For thousands of years, millions of people have experienced yoga's ability to improve their lives. The development of therapeutic, evidence-based yoga is an excellent example of how yoga can contribute to health and healing."

He added that he hoped the U.K.'s National Health Service could start providing such services. "Yoga not only benefits the individual, but also conserves precious and expensive health resources for others where and when they are most needed." Charles himself just funded yoga classes for young offenders, apparently, so he's spreading the passion to others who need it.

In late 2017, Camilla Parker Bowles also professed a love of yoga for older people, saying it helps keep them "supple" and explaining that she practices regularly. But Meghan herself is the biggest fan for the longest period of time; she had an instructor for a mom, Doria Ragland, and she "started doing mommy-and-me yoga when I was seven." She also loves herself some healthy eating, and Prince Harry loves doing it with her. The pair even did a yoga class together during their tour of Australia, and apparently Frogmore Cottage might have a yoga studio built in.



Considering Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, the timing checks out—perhaps Meghan met her future in-laws and immediately started giving them inspiration about her very favorite exercise. Or, perhaps Charles was already intrigued from Camilla's experience and Meghan helped inspire him to try it out. Maybe they all do yoga together! (Ok, maybe not). We'll just never know, but I can't get rid of that mental image now.

Whether or not it's true, I love the idea of Meghan bringing health and wellness to her extended family.

