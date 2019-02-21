No, Kate Middleton was not at Meghan Markle's baby shower yesterday, but it's not for the reason you might think. There were a fair few important people in Meghan's life that didn't attend this particular event—including her mom, Doria Ragland, and OBVIOUSLY Meghan isn't feuding with her. Considering Meghan is having a second shower back in England, which could take care of all the people in her life who couldn't make it to New York, this is essentially a non-issue. But it turns out there's an even better, non-feud-related reason Kate wasn't at the shower.

According to The Sun's royal source, "The Cambridges have jetted off on a secret snow-filled holiday for some much-needed family time together." It's school break for George and Charlotte, and the royals had apparently planned this trip for a while.

Kate and William love to ski. Need proof? They visited Holmenkollen ski jump in their official tour of Norway and Sweden in 2018:

Getty Images WPA Pool

And in 2016, they took the whole family (sans, Louis, because he hadn't been born yet) to Courchevel in the Troi Vallees in France:

Getty Images WPA Pool

Reaaaally wishing we had photos from this trip too, but it's probably a casual, photog-free event. (Darn.)

I'll say it again: Kate will just attend the second shower in England in a few weeks! Crisis averted! Everything is fine.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE