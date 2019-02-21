image
Kate Middleton Had a Great Reason for Missing Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Feud rumors, begone!

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesPool/Samir Hussein

    No, Kate Middleton was not at Meghan Markle's baby shower yesterday, but it's not for the reason you might think. There were a fair few important people in Meghan's life that didn't attend this particular event—including her mom, Doria Ragland, and OBVIOUSLY Meghan isn't feuding with her. Considering Meghan is having a second shower back in England, which could take care of all the people in her life who couldn't make it to New York, this is essentially a non-issue. But it turns out there's an even better, non-feud-related reason Kate wasn't at the shower.

    According to The Sun's royal source, "The Cambridges have jetted off on a secret snow-filled holiday for some much-needed family time together." It's school break for George and Charlotte, and the royals had apparently planned this trip for a while.

    Kate and William love to ski. Need proof? They visited Holmenkollen ski jump in their official tour of Norway and Sweden in 2018:

    image
    Getty ImagesWPA Pool

    And in 2016, they took the whole family (sans, Louis, because he hadn't been born yet) to Courchevel in the Troi Vallees in France:

    image
    Getty ImagesWPA Pool

    Reaaaally wishing we had photos from this trip too, but it's probably a casual, photog-free event. (Darn.)

    I'll say it again: Kate will just attend the second shower in England in a few weeks! Crisis averted! Everything is fine.

    image
    Kate and Wills Are Reportedly in Mustique
    Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
    20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
