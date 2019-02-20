image
Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Have a Second Baby Shower in England

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

    While I freak out over the fact that Meghan Markle is officially in the same time zone as me, we're continuing to get info on the fun New York City trip to celebrate her baby shower, spend time with friends like Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams, and just generally have a good time before her life with Prince Harry gets VERY hectic. While I continue to ready myself for another adorable, chubby-cheeked royal baby (I got very excited for Louis), we've actually gotten some more details about another shower for Meghan—and this one will be back at home in just a few weeks.

    Royal reporter Omid Scobie first reported the news, saying that in addition to this fun NYC get-together, there'll be a "smaller gathering scheduled for pals on this side of the pond after Morocco." As we know, the Morocco trip is happening from February 23rd to the 25th, so chances are we're looking at the VERY end of February, or more likely the beginning of March.

    It was speculated originally that Meghan, like many of the royal family, wouldn't do a baby shower. Well, now we know—she's proving the rumors wrong, twice! I think it's great that she wants to spend time with her friends, with whom she's been very close. She's even kept close friendships since her acting days on Suits!

    Here's the original tweet reporting the second shower:

    Now, the speculation can begin about who will be attending the second shower—Omid Scobie said "pals," but what does that mean? Kate Middleton has to be on the guest list, right? We know they're not feuding! What about Beatrice and Eugenie? Does the Queen attend baby showers?? I must know!

