I feel very blessed to have witnessed Meghan Markle looking like a normal for her baby shower celebrations in NYC (truly missed you, Meg), but I may have appreciated even more the meta moment that occurred across the Pond Wednesday evening. Queen Beyoncé accepted her Brit Award alongside Jay Z with a portrait of another queen behind her—Meghan Markle—and I'm happy to announce that we can all own it in our homes.

Bey and Jay have a thing for recreating cultural moments (see: the elevator incident), so naturally they reimagined their "APES**T" video from their 2018 album Everything Is Love while accepting the Brit Award for Best International Group. Instead of putting Mona Lisa in the background, who appeared in the original video filmed in The Louvre, the Carters took the opportunity to show their appreciation for Meghan and the history she's making in the royal family as a woman of color with a casual portrait of her behind them.

As Elizabeth Holmes of "So Many Thoughts" pointed out on her Instagram stories, the portrait is actually an ode to Meg's Kappa Kappa Gamma days. After she became a royal, the sorority published the illustration of Meghan on the cover of its magazine The Key with KKG symbols incorporated throughout. The artist, Tim O'Brien, has the portrait available to shop on his website for $75. You can buy it here.

The Carters have so much love for the Duchess that Beyoncé even wrote a caption (a very rare occurrence) on her Instagram of the acceptance.

"Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

You know that saying about watching history unfold right in front of your eyes?

