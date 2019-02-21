image
Every Time Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner Gushed About Their Friendship

Alexa, play "Leave (Get Out)" by Jojo.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesMichael Stewart

It was a love story for the ages: Jordyn Woods, model and social media influencer, and Jordyn's mogul BFF Kylie Jenner. The two did everything together, from events to TV shows to product collaborations. But now, perhaps you've heard: That may all be over, because Jordyn reportedly hooked up with Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

So far, Kylie hasn't commented beyond a wistful Boomerang video on her Instagram Stories, but as we wait and worry, here are some of the most lovely quotes from the BFFs in happier times.

Thank You

Jordyn: "Thank you to these beautiful humans for taking me to this beautiful place. LOVE❤️"

Most Selfless Human Being

Kylie: "Thank you for being you. Most down to earth selfless human being!"

Stuck Together Forever

Jordyn: "Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever 💍 #wifey"

The Other Half of Me

Kylie: "I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me ... When you cry I cry."

Wifey 4L

Jordyn: "Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L 💕"

So Proud

Kylie: "congratulations jordy on the launch of @secndnture ✨ I’m so proud of you."

Life Partner

Jordyn: "Thank you being the most supportive friend and life partner!"

And Kylie, using the same picture: "jordyn and i have had a true unmatchable relationship and i consider her family. she’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! it has been so much fun and I’ll cherish the memories forever!"

Traveled Lives Together

Kylie: "we’ve traveled lives together."

View this post on Instagram

we’ve traveled lives together

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Trophy

Jordyn: "plus she know my babymama is a trophy 🏆"

View this post on Instagram

plus she know my babymama is a trophy 🏆

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

More Than Life Itself

Kylie: "love these two more than life itself."

View this post on Instagram

love these two more than life itself

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

**weeps**

