Jenna Dewan Dances to "Taki Taki" by Cardi B and Selena Gomez in Her Newest YouTube Video

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Jenna Dewan posted a very steamy dance video set to Cardi B, DJ Snake, and Selena Gomez's track, "Taki Taki," to her YouTube channel this week.
  • The video, choreographed by Kyle Hanagami, also features Step Up: High Water star Jade Chynoweth, who performs the sexy routine with Jenna.
  • The video was created to promote the second season of YouTube Premium's Step Up: High Water, on which Jenna serves as an executive producer.

    Thank god it's the weekend, because Jenna Dewan's newest dance video is *thisclose* to being NSFW. This week, the actress and dancer shared a video of herself and Step Up: High Water star Jade Chynoweth for some truly steamy choreography set to "Taki Taki" by Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and DJ Snake.

    "I joined forces with our STEP UP: HIGH WATER star Jade Chynoweth for some awesome choreography by Kyle Hanagami," Jenna explained in the video's description. "Don't forget to check out #StepUpSeries Season 2 on 3/20!"

    Step Up: High Water is a YouTube Premium series that continues the tradition of the popular film franchise, this time with a story set in an ultra competitive performing arts school in Atlanta. Jenna and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum (both of whom starred in the original Step Up movie way back in 2006), serve as executive producers on the show, which is, no doubt, why Jenna is spending time recording sexy, steamy dance videos to promote the second season.

    Watch Jenna and Jade's nearly NSFW "Taki Taki" choreography for yourself below:

