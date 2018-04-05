Jenna Dewan Addresses Rumors That Channing Tatum's Drinking and Flirting Caused Their Divorce

We are one thousand percent not over news that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have decided to split after nine years of marriage. When the devastating announcement broke, fans around the world let out a collective "whhyyyyyyyy?!"

In digging for answers to that lingering, painful question, some have pointed to a 2015 interview in which Channing discussed his drinking.

"I probably drink too much," he said, originally to Star. "My wife, that's what she bought into." The publication had also pointed to speculation that Channing got flirty with other women while filming 2014's Foxcatcher.

In spite of the very "I'm moving on" vibe of her Instagram, Jenna has responded to these rumors (via her rep).

"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true," her representative told Mail Online. "The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that's the reality of the situation."

The statement in question, which the couple released on their Instagrams, read:

Hey world!

So…We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” ;) So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.