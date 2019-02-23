image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Couple Juggling Three Kids and a Health Crisis
image
2
Sick of Hot Toddies? Try These Spring Cocktails
image
3
The 65 Most Iconic Oscar Dresses of All Time
image
4
Meghan's Fave Fashion Brands Carry Baby Clothes
image
5
20 Hairstyles for Fine Hair That Won't Fall Flat

A Stylist Explains the Practical Reason Meghan Markle Might Love Her Low-Bun Look So Much

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle is known for wearing her hair in a chic, low bun, even to formal royal events.
  • In an interview with Express, Troy Alexandros from Soho-based Salon64 explained that Meghan's love of low buns might be a result of her naturally curly hair.
  • According to the stylist, the bun is an easy way to cover up curly roots and create a stylish, professional look quickly.

    Things Meghan Markle loves: Cooking, Prince Harry, doing charity work, and wearing her hair in a low bun. now, thanks to a London stylist, we might have some new insight into why she loves the low bun so much.

    In an interview with Express, Troy Alexandros from Soho-based Salon64 explained that Meghan's naturally curly hair might be at the root (pun 60 percent intended) of her love affair with buns. Low bun and top knot-loving women around the world can relate to the reason—it's an easy way to tame hair that's doing what it wants and not what you want.

    "Meghan's hair is naturally very very curly, after years of Brazilian blow-dry sessions the hair can become straighter than before. This can cause a curlier root which is definitely not a good look for someone always in the press!
    "I do wonder if Meghan just hasn't found the time to get her keratin topped up and has found a fantastic trick of hiding this.
    "A tidy up do is also a great way to hide fuzzy edges and curls which can appear after a hard busy day of royal affairs."

    Same, but for work and not "royal affairs."

    Related Stories
    image
    Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
    The Royal Variety Performance 2018
    Is Meghan Markle Wearing Body Glitter?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
    image William Was Mortified by This Diana Interview
    image Kate Had a Picture of Will on Her Wall as a Teen
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Meghan Is Planning a Low-Key Maternity Leave
    image Princess Beatrice Just Tweeted Chrissy Teigen
    image Meghan's Fave Fashion Brands Carry Baby Clothes
    image You Can Own That Portrait of Meghan for Only $75
    image Why Kate Missed Meghan's Baby Shower
    image Meghan Markle's Outfit Contains Secret Detail
    image
    Every Photo From Meghan's Baby Shower in NYC
    image Meghan Markle Received This Crib As a Gift