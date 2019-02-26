Following his performance at the Oscars 2019 with Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito has now mysteriously weighed in on the relationship.

Her Instagram comment has added yet more fuel to the fire of rumors that the A Star Is Born actors could be more than friends.

Cooper and Esposito were married in 2006, before separating a year later.

The 2019 Oscars may now be a distant memory, but everyone and their uncle is still talking about the captivating performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper of their A Star Is Born track, “Shallow”. The chemistry was undeniable during their show-stealing appearance, and Jackson Maine-Ally shippers across the globe were left declaring that true love was very much real in that exact moment.

Ignoring the online frenzy, 44-year-old Cooper made it clear that he couldn’t have been more besotted with his date for the evening, long-term girlfriend and mother of his child, Irina Shayk. But, even with the couple ditching the after show party together, as well as the photographic proof of a friendship between the two women, everyone is still focusing on those pesky love triangle rumors. Including the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Esposito.

On Monday evening, US actor David Spade posted a screenshot of Gaga and Cooper’s Oscars performance, and asked his followers in the caption: “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t fucking?” I mean, it’s blunt.

But here in lies the plot twist. Grab your popcorn, ladies and gentlemen, as Esposito later mysteriously commented “Ha” underneath the image, with zero explanation.

Is that a 'ha' as in “don’t be so ridiculous, David Spade”, or is it a 'ha' as in “oh David Spade, if only you knew.” So many questions right now, and I have no idea what I'm even rooting for anymore.

Cooper and Esposito were married back in 2006, before quickly divorcing just a year later. Following their split, the actor went on to date model Suki Waterhouse for two years, before meeting Irina Shayk in 2015. Shayk and Cooper, who have always had a notoriously private relationship, now share their one-year-old daughter, Lea.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed just last week that his co-star Lady Gaga had split from fiancé Christian Carino.

Anyway, according to Gaga’s most recent Instagram caption, shared as a tribute to their intimate "Shallow" performance, Bradley Cooper is simply “a true friend and artistic genius”. And everyone knows that life’s real truth lies within Instagram captions, right?

