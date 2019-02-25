If you didn't know who Irina Shayk was, you do now. She's a model—her resumé highlights include Victoria's Secret—and she's also Bradley Cooper's girlfriend. The two have a daughter together and have been dating since 2015. And for the most part, they've successfully kept their personal life under wraps.

Until now. Ever since Cooper's wildly popular film with Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born, hit the award season docket, interest has mounted in Shayk and her relationship with Cooper. The private couple have made several red carpet appearances together in the last two years, which they rarely do, and we finally got to see just how gorgeous the pair are together. Shayk's red carpet style is just as stunning, too—she has no bad outfits on record, and we can prove this. Check out her style evolution, ahead. (Spoiler alert: thigh-high slit dress from Versace are her weakness.)

