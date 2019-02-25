The woman has never been photographed in a bad outfit. I can prove this.
If you didn't know who Irina Shayk was, you do now. She's a model—her resumé highlights include Victoria's Secret—and she's also Bradley Cooper's girlfriend. The two have a daughter together and have been dating since 2015. And for the most part, they've successfully kept their personal life under wraps.
Until now. Ever since Cooper's wildly popular film with Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born, hit the award season docket, interest has mounted in Shayk and her relationship with Cooper. The private couple have made several red carpet appearances together in the last two years, which they rarely do, and we finally got to see just how gorgeous the pair are together. Shayk's red carpet style is just as stunning, too—she has no bad outfits on record, and we can prove this. Check out her style evolution, ahead. (Spoiler alert: thigh-high slit dress from Versace are her weakness.)
Bradley Cooper brought his mother and girlfriend, Irina Shayk, to the Oscars. They all walked, hand in hand, down the red carpet together. Shayk, who wore a modest long-sleeve black dress from Burberry, watched the show from the first row with Cooper.
Shayk went for a thigh-high Atelier Versace dress at the Golden Globe awards. It hugged her figure and showed off her statuesque frame.
The duo, who rarely walk red carpets together, attended the Met Gala arm in arm. Cooper wore Tom Ford while Shayk wore a feathered Atelier Versace dress—she looked like a majestic phoenix.
Shayk attended the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Sorry Angel in a red-and-silver chain dress by Versace. The hip-baring number left no room for undergarments, which was just fine with the model, who looked confident and utterly fierce on the red carpet.
Shayk walked the red carpet for the premiere of A Star Is Born with Donatella Versace at the 75th Venice Film Festival. The model's gold dress featured ruching in the front and a bottom side slit to show off her yellow heels.
A clear fan of Versace, Shayk wore this two-toned ensemble from the fashion house for The Fashion Awards. The side slit went straight up to her hips, which appears to be her usual style MO.
Just two months after giving birth, Shayk made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Hikari. She wore an Atelier Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Shayk was pregnant with her first child with Cooper when she walked down the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, though you can hardly tell. She looked sexy and stunning in her VS lingerie and trench coat. Plus, peep those thigh-high black boots.
Shayk and Cooper walked the red carpet separately at the Met Gala. She arrived first for the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology theme in a fluttery dress with stars and stripes from Givenchy.
One of L’Oreal Paris' ambassadors, Shayk attended a photo call for the brand during Paris Fashion Week. The model chose a red Dior minidress, emphasize on mini, which has been worn by the likes of Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale.
No stranger to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-parties, Shayk arrived to the bash in this black mesh dress by Atelier Versace. She pulled a Kendall Jenner and skipped the underwear.
Before we tell you, take a guess at the designer of Shayk's dress. (If you guessed Atelier Versace, you're correct!) The model loves wearing this label, and wore a strapless emerald dress from the fashion house to amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala.
The model attended the Met Gala (the theme was China: Through The Looking Glass) in a lavender embroidered one-sleeve dress by Atelier Versace.
Shayk, a frequent visitor of the ASPCA, hung out with Gracie the American Bulldog in a casual button-up shirt and jeans ensemble. While this casual event called for a less glamorous approach to dressing, the model still looked put-together and polished in her outfit.
For the 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Shayk pulled off a blush pink Versace dress with a thigh-high slit. It looked like a more intricate version of her 2017 dress from The Fashion Awards.
The model tested out the caped jumpsuit look at the 100th annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
The model arrived ready to party in a black Versace dress at the 2014 Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
Shayk arrived to the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a plunging neckline, cutout dress. The bottom part was completely sheer to reveal her shoes and legs.
The model arrived to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in a cream-colored long-sleeve dress. This sexy look featured a plunging neckline and pleated fabric.
Can Shayk pull off a white suit? The answer is yes. She wore this tailored two-piece outfit to the Rock of Ages New York screening.
The model channeled the Oscars statue in her golden gown at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
For the 98th annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Shayk chose a white jumpsuit with flared trousers. She kept it simple with a gold chain belt around her waist and carried a matching white clutch.
Shayk's white Versace dress at Elton John's viewing party highlighted her bronzed skin. Like her past Versace gowns, this one had ruching around the middle and a thigh-high slit.
The model made time in her busy schedule to catch a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in NYC. She dressed down for the event, wearing an all-black outfit with a gray cropped jacket.
For a visit to the ASPCA during the holidays, Shayk held on to a pup for the cameras. She wore a sparkly black top, jeans, boots, and a festive Santa hat.
With then-boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, Shayk attended the Marie Claire Prix de la Moda awards at the French Embassy in Madrid, Spain. She wore a peplum style dress with cap sleeves.
The model kept it short and sexy with a black minidress for the premiere of Friends with Benefits in New York City.
A frequent face at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Shayk wore this one-shoulder Grecian-inspired white gown to the party. It had just the right amount of sheer material, coupled with a thigh-high slit.
Shayk posed with her cover of Sports Illustrated in a one-shoulder minidress. She was the first Russian model to ever grace the magazine's cover.
In her early model days, the star loved a good minidress like this one. Here, she attended the Annual Charlize Theron African Outreach project at The Darby Restaurant in New York City.