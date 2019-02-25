Despite the internet’s current obsession with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s chemistry, his girlfriend Irina Shayk is still good friends with Gaga.

The two women made their priorities clear during the Oscars 2019, embracing in a happy hug following the “Shallow” performance.

Supermodel Shayk was also the first person in the whole room to give the A Star Is Born co-stars a standing ovation.

Having the internet decide that your boyfriend has perfect, irresistible chemistry with his co-star probably isn’t the easiest thing in the world to read about on a daily basis, but Irina Shayk has nevertheless been endlessly supportive of Bradley Cooper’s success with Lady Gaga on their joint movie, A Star Is Born.

While Twitter was literally shouting from the rooftops for Cooper and Gaga to kiss during their performance of “Shallow” at last night’s Oscars, the supermodel, who’s been dating the 44-year-old actor for four years, remained the most supportive person in the room. Not only was she the first to give the pair a standing ovation, but she also proved that she and Gaga have remained close friends throughout the whirlwind of fan-enthused love triangle stories.

Following Gaga’s emotional acceptance speech for Best Original Song, which was filled with adoration for her co-star Cooper, she and 33-year-old Shayk shared an adorable, genuine hug on the front row. The model has the biggest grin on her face, and is clearly over the moon about Gaga’s win whether you like it or not.

Earlier in the evening, Cooper chose to walk the Oscars red carpet with Shayk as well as his mother, Gloria Campano, rather than his onscreen co-star. While it may have left Jackson Maine-Ally shippers everywhere a little heartbroken, the long-term couple looked more in love than ever, and it’s clear to see from their endless smiles and romantic gazes that a few tricky headlines haven’t caused any kind of rift between the two.



We’re all friends here and it's a drama-free zone, folks.



