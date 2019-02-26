ABC's 'The Bachelor' - Season 23
Katie Holmes' Longtime Rumored Boyfriend Jamie Foxx Described Himself as Single

The couple are thought to have been dating for six years.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may have unexpectedly split after what's thought to be six years of dating.
  • The actor was reportedly heard telling crowds that he was single at an Oscars after party last weekend.
  • News of a reported break up comes as a huge surprise as just two months ago, the rumored long-time couple were seen looking more in love than ever.

    In news that is guaranteed to ruin your day, it looks as though Katie Holmes and long-time rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx may have called it quits on their notoriously private relationship, after what’s thought to be six years of dating. That’s if the newest reports of Foxx’s comments at a recent party are anything to go by, anyway.

    According to onlookers, the 51-year-old actor, who is thought to have been dating 40-year-old Holmes since 2013, seemingly told guests at Byron Allen’s annual Oscars celebration that he is “single." So that doesn’t sound too promising.

    Foxx was without Katie to celebrate the Academy Awards last weekend, and was instead seen party-hopping with Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr. He reportedly spilled the unexpected news of his single life just as he took to the stage to perform at the Beverley Hilton. A source told HollywoodLife: “Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he’s single. He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them. It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

    Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx
    Getty Images

    Meanwhile, a second source for UsWeekly backed up the claims, adding that the star didn’t even seem to make a big deal out of the revelation. “It was very nonchalant, while he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, ‘I’m single’,” they said.

    If Holmes and Foxx really have decided to call it day, then it must be a fairly fresh break up. Just two months ago back in December, the (rumored but totally a thing) lovebirds were spotted together in New Orleans and were both grinning from ear to ear, looking over the moon to be out and about together.

    image
    Mega Agency

    While nothing has ever been officially confirmed about their relationship, Foxx also recently celebrated with the mother-of-one for her 40th birthday. There’s even been engagement rumors swirling more recently and, of course, let’s not forget those photos of the super secretive couple enjoying some New Year PDA on a luxury superyacht in Miami. If a superyacht can't save your relationship, then maybe nothing can.

    Um, I did not sign up for this unexpected heartbreak on a Tuesday morning. What is going on here, please?

