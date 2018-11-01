image
Katie Holmes Wore a Giant Diamond Ring and Sparked Rumors That She's Engaged

It's thought that she and Jamie Foxx have been together since 2013.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty ImagesANGELA WEISS

When you’re a Hollywood A-lister, every tiny choice that you make about your outfit each morning can cause a stir. Take movie star Katie Holmes, for example, who stepped out earlier this week for coffee in New Orleans and unknowingly sparked speculation that she could be engaged to longterm boyfriend, actor Jamie Foxx.

Holmes was hanging out and grabbing coffee with Jerry O’Connell, her co-star in upcoming new movie, The Secret, when fans spotted the huge diamond ring that she happened to be wearing on her left hand, in pictures published by PopSugar. More photos from a separate occasion show that she was later wearing the knockout sparkler on her pinky finger rather than the ring finger—but, hey, celebs have done stranger things to hide engagement news in the past.

Actually, it turns out that there’s no need to buy a fancy hat for the Holmes/Foxx wedding just yet. A rep for the actress and mom-of-Suri has since confirmed to ET that the diamond ring was actually just a prop that her character wears for the movie, which Holmes had left on her hand in between filming sessions. The rep also informed PEOPLE that it’s definitely not an engagement ring. “Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,” they insisted.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Having said all that, we might not ever know if the couple do decide to tie the knot, as they've been notoriously private about their relationship since the beginning. Holmes and Foxx have been romantically linked for some time now, with speculation first sparking back in 2013 that they could be dating on the down low, a year after she and ex-husband, Tom Cruise, called it quits.

It wasn’t until three years later in 2016 that a PDA-filled trip to the beach seemed to confirm suspicions, although they’re yet to officially announce a relationship themselves. Sigh, until the next random diamond ring appearance...

