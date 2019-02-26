Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party together on Sunday night.

Adams proved himself to be the world’s most supportive boyfriend yet again by losing all chill over how amazing Hyland looked on the red carpet.

The pair have been dating for over a year now, and continue to be happier than ever.

With the internet endlessly obsessing over all things Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the beginning until the end of the ceremony, we all missed one very important detail from this year’s Oscars. Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attended the Vanity Fair after party later on that evening, and were pretty much the cutest thing that’s ever happened to the world. No exaggeration.

Giving his girlfriend her moment to shine, radio personality Adams stepped back while the Modern Family star posed for her all-important photos. The 28-year-old actress looked incredibly elegant in a hot pink, one-shoulder gown by Zac Posen, styled with glamorous, turquoise teardrop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, and an effortless up-do hairstyle.

Having seen how totally gorgeous Hyland looked on the night, it’s totally understandable that Adams lost all chill while waiting behind her during the photo call. In the background of her pictures, her boyfriend of over a year can be seen biting down on his knuckles, and generally freaking out over his hot girlfriend.

Getty Images

As Hyland herself accurately pointed out on Instagram: “When you feelin fine as hell but your man thinks you finer.”

Adams, who's recently been on Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has proved to be an endlessly supportive partner to Hyland since the pair first began dating in 2017. The couple originally met through Twitter, and have been publicly head over heels in love ever since, moving in together in L.A. this summer, and posting constant cuteness across their social media. Adams proved especially brilliant during difficult times for Hyland, involving chronic illness and a second kidney transplant.

Ugh, you guys. Keep being lovely so we can all continue to live vicariously through you, thanks.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE