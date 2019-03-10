On International Women's Day this week, Meghan Markle attended a panel at King's College London. For the event, the Duchess of Sussex made a big fashion statement in a black and white, patterned, '60s-style mod dress by Reiss, which she paired with a black blazer and simple heels.

Meghan Markle's fashion influence knows no bounds. In addition to inspiring the style of thousands (okay, more like millions) of living, breathing fans, Meghan's looks are now being copied by inanimate objects.

The copied style in question this time is Meghan's International Women's Day look. For an IWD panel at King's College London on Friday, Meghan stunned (which, like, duh, that's a given) in a black and white, patterned, '60s-style mod dress by Reiss, which she paired with a black blazer and simple heels.

Here's a full-length refresher of the look:

Getty Images

The dress, known as the "Azzura," and described by Reiss as a "swirl printed shift dress," retails for $345, but does not appear to be available on the Bloomingdale's website and is currently (and unsurprisingly) sold out on the Reiss website.

Reiss

WHERE TO BUY IT — IF IT'S EVER BACK IN STOCK

Just one day after Meghan stepped out in the lewk for International Women's Day, a Bloomingdale's mannequin has copied the famously fashionable royal's look. Victoria Arbiter, a royal commentator for CNN, Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight, and Good Morrning Britain, among other outlets, spotted the style-stealing piece of plastic on Saturday and shared her discovery on Twitter.

"Bloomingdales got that up quickly!" Arbiter tweeted, along with a snap of the Meghan Markle mannequin.

Bloomingdales got that up quickly! 😂 pic.twitter.com/oqNOigbzOf — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) March 9, 2019

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Meghan's flattery levels just officially reached a new high.

