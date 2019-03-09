Meghan Markle has received another royal appointment.

The Duchess of Sussex joins the Queen's Commonwealth Trust as vice president, alongside her husband Prince Harry, who serves as the trust's president.

The Trust explained in a release announcing the news that Meghan will focus on the organization's work supporting women and girls in her new role.

As of International Women's Day, Meghan is officially the vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Her husband, Prince Harry, is president of the trust, so it's yet another way the royal couple will work together.

The Trust announced the news in a statement, writing:

"The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex will today become Vice-President of the Trust. The Trust, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President, exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world who are driving positive social change, serving their communities and providing hope, work and self-employment opportunities for others."

According to the release, Meghan's focus at the Queen's Commonwealth Trust will be on partnerships with young people and the work the organization does to support women and girls. Meghan's International Women's Day panel appearance was in celebration of her appointment.

Meghan already does so much for women and girls, we can't wait to see what she does with a new platform through which to focus her work.

