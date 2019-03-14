image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings
image
2
That College Bribery Scandal, Explained
image
3
28 Easy At-Home Vodka Cocktail Recipes
image
4
Strappy Sandals Are THE Shoes to Buy for Spring
image
5
8 New Thrillers That Will Leave You Breathless

There's More Bad News for 'Game of Thrones' Fans—And This Time, It's the Episode Length

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
HBO
    • Episode 1 will be 54 minutes, Episode 2 58 minutes. Granted, that's all of eight missing minutes total, but STILL. Every minute counts in GoT, am I right?

        I have the sneaking suspicion that this final season of Game of Thrones is just going to be a six-episode exercise in ripping my heart out, trampling on it, and then somehow figuring out a way to keep doing that over and over again. The latest news to come from the show? HBO has informed us that the first two episodes won't even crack 60 minutes as had been initially predicted, per EW.

        Before we all start panicking about a half-hour GoT episode (seriously, they won't be able to do ANYTHING in that time—a couple of Cersei smirks and that's it!), the first episode is 54 minutes and the second episode is 58. We're not talking about massive cuts to content. But considering that episodes 3-6 are going to be an extended 80 minutes long, I would have expected the creators to hang on to every single possible minute for dear life.

        EW reporter James Hibbard totally called it in January, though: "My speculation is that, if this information is accurate, that 60, 60, 80, 80, 80, 80 will translate into two episodes that are nearly an hour and then four that are between 70-85 minutes—so, still, plenty of super-sized episodes (quite possibly the longest average episode length in the show’s history), but not quite as perfectly rounded as what was estimated on stage.”

        (Wait, does that mean the big episodes might be missing more minutes?? Hold me.)

        As a reminder, all the quotes from the stars that hint at the final season have been really depressing. Emilia Clarke said, "Everybody has done a lot of crying filming the last season, so we’re all feeling very bittersweet and existential crisis-y, the usual." Kit Harington said, "Everyone was broken at the end." Gwendoline Christie said, "You're going to need therapy." I am VERY WORRIED.

        Here's the trailer, in case you missed it:

        See you on April 14. Bring tissues.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        The Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theories
        image
        Watch the Official 'GoT' Season 8 Trailer
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Priyanka Chopra's Speaking at Star-Studded Summit
        image Meghan Markle Might Actually Be on Maternity Leave
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
        Inside the Marie Claire Change Makers Party
        image Must-See: 90 BTS 'Game of Thrones' Pictures
        image The Animated Movies You'll Obsess Over In 2019
        image Everything We Know About 'The Bachelorette'
        image Colton and Cassie's Posts Since Going Public
        2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Miley Cyrus' Throwback to 'Hannah Montana' Is NSFW
        image Prince Charles and Princess Diana Wanted Daughter
        image Kate Middleton's Planning Trip with Prince George