Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their First Child

Leslie confirmed the news by debuting her baby bump for the new issue of the U.K.'s Make Magazine.

Leslie and Harington met on the set of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones, on which they played love interests Ygritte and Jon Snow. The actors fell for each other in real life too and first sparked dating rumors in 2012. They tied the knot in June 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Scotland

Leslie made the news official, debuting her baby bump for the new issue of the U.K.'s Make Magazine.

"So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!" London-based, freelance fashion editor Ursula Lake wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Leslie from the magazine's shoot. "My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview."

Leslie and Harington have been spending most of their time lately in their gorgeous Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which Leslie jokingly referred to in her Make interview as "the house that Jon Snow built."

It's an appropriate joke for couple, who met on the set of HBO's hit fantasy epic, Game of Thrones, on which they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The actors fell for each other off camera, too, and were first reported to be dating IRL in 2012. They split up briefly, but got back together and eventually (finally) confirmed their real-life love connection in April 2016. By September 2017, Leslie and Harington had announced their engagement (with an 0ld-fashioned newspaper ad in the The Times, adorably). They tied the knot in a very Game of Thrones-appropriate way—in a lavish ceremony at a castle in Scotland in June 2019.

