Former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is absolutely going for it at the 2021 Met Gala: she looks like a high-fashion Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family (although she said it's actually inspired by The Matrix). When she spoke to E! News, she explained what was the inspiration behind the graphic, gothic, sustainable all-black look.

She explained that her outfit was designed by boyfriend Reuben Selby and inspired by The Matrix (just in time for the latest movie trailer to come out, which is impeccable timing). She also spoke about what coming to the event meant to her: "I was brought up on American icons ... these women in film ... it's shaped the woman I became," she explained.



Williams has been blonde (including the eyebrows, which she kept for the look) since April 2021, right around the time she became WWF's new global ambassador for climate and nature. The change already makes her look totally different. She's also been dialing up her high-fashion looks recently, and this is absolutely no exception. Her hair matches the waves of her dress and she actually has stirrup tights into her platform shoes. It took two hours to put the pieces in her hair!

Her boyfriend, Reuben Selby (cofounder of a modeling agency), took to Instagram to talk about the look:

"Maisie and I visited The Metropolitan Museum of Art in August 2019 for the first time and were inspired deeply by the collection and the exhibition "Camp: Notes on Fashion". Little did we know we would see one of our creations on the red carpet two years later."

The look was pulled off by a "team of five" in both the design and the creation of the dress, train and full bodysuit. They thanked Maisie "for your trust, support and creativity. It takes courage to be yourself."

Here's the look from different angles:

