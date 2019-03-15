Even though there's a rumor that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have broken up, Katie has remained characteristically silent.

Last night, she posted a crazy-glam shot of her in a patent leather skirt and blue button-down shirt.

In case you didn't know, Jamie Foxx said in an interview recently that he was single, which is why (even though the couple never comments either way) people think the pair might have split.

Katie Holmes has been out and about where she lives in New York, not commenting (per usual) on the status of her relationship with Jamie Foxx—despite the fact he reportedly told fans he was single. But she let her actions do the talking: On Instagram, she posted a VERY sexy shot of her in a picture-perfect outfit. It's uncharacteristic for Katie, who posts a lot of landscape shots and even pictures of her daughter Suri Cruise, but rarely turns the lens on herself.

In case you're unfamiliar with the potential Kate-Jamie drama, according to HollywoodLife, “Right before [Jamie] sang [at the Beverly Hilton], he seemingly told the crowd he’s single. He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them. It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’” That, of course, might be something that the couple has agreed to say, and they NEVER comment either way. But the timing of everything seems intriguing, is all I'm saying.

Katie holds her hair up with her hands in a sultry, magazine-cover-worthy shot, kicking up her heel to show some seriously high nude stilettos. (Also I love that she takes glam shots in the middle of her living room just like a normal person. I do that all the time!)

Katie didn't caption the photo beyond crediting the designers behind the lewk: Dorothee Schumacher for the oversize blue shirt, Zeynep Arçay for the high-waisted chocolate patent midi skirt, and Jeanne Yang as her stylist. Zeynep Arçay has pictures of Katie wearing the look on the street—so maybe the outfit was for a photo shoot? Unclear. But what IS clear is that she looks amazing.

Here's the glammed up photo:

And here's a picture of it in motion:

I love this look, Katie. Keep it up!

