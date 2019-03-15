Jenna Dewan is really channeling her Step Up days, first with a sexy dance video, now with a throwback pic. "If you could hug your younger self right now, what would you say?" she wondered.

Steve Kazee, Jenna's current boyfriend, IMMEDIATELY posted something supportive, naturally.

Jenna Dewan just got back to her dancing roots with a hot-like-fire dance video for the newest Step Up movie, and she's clearly in a nostalgic mood. Yesterday, she posted a Throwback Thursday shot of her as a young Step Up actress and dancer—which is now over 12 years old (!) at this point.

The issue looks like it dates all the way back to 2006, which was the year that the original Step Up came out. The film is the very beginning of her relationship with now-ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares daughter Everly Tatum. In the 12+ years (!!) since that photo was taken, Jenna has evolved like crazy, and now is an author, beauty brand rep, and successful actress in addition to being a model and mom.

Jenna captioned the photo: "Baby me. If you could hug your younger self right now, what would you say?" Chances are she'd have a LOT of advice, comfort, and wisdom for her 25/26-year-old self.

Steve Kazee, who never disappoints in the realm of "supportive boyfriend who is clearly just over the moon to be with Jenna," immediately responded with "I would say boy you better go find this girl." (Jenna responded with heart-eye emojis. They are cuteness personified.)

Here's the throwback pic:

And here's Steve's response:

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Amazing.

