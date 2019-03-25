Royal reporters have revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s planned move to the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage has been significantly delayed.





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to be in their new home before their first child was born, but the “mammoth project” in renovation has pushed things back.





It’s thought that, like most couples, Meghan and Harry have changed their mind several times about what they want from the huge house makeover, and will now move in just a week or so before baby Sussex arrives.

Beating yourself up for not being able to get organized, keep things on track, and stick to a schedule? Don’t worry—even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are only human when it comes to running late, so that might make you feel a little better. After months of planning and deadlines in the diary, it’s been reported that Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle have been forced to delay their big move to Frogmore Cottage.

The royal couple were supposed to start life in their new Windsor home this week but, as reported by The Sun, the huge renovation project undertaken by the Duke and Duchess has now fallen significantly behind schedule.

It’s thought that, like any other couple undertaking a new property, Meghan and Harry have changed their mind several times about their Extreme Home Makeover: Royal Edition in order to make it perfect. It’s been public knowledge from the start that (haunted) Frogmore needed a LOT of work done to make it livable for a young, growing royal family.

UK Press Pool Getty Images

A royal source said: “It’s been all hands to the pump. The builders have worked all week whatever the weather. But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout. The word is they’ve been quite demanding, which is understandable as what homeowner doesn’t want their house to be perfect?”

Sources claim that Meghan and Harry, due to give birth to their first child in a matter of weeks, have undertaken huge plans to transform the rundown estate into an eco-friendly palace. They've been knocking down interior walls to create five bedrooms, along with en-suite bathrooms, a kitchen diner, log burners, and dreamy alcove bookcases. In a nutshell, it sounds incredible.

Samir Hussein Getty Images

Luckily, the delay in proceedings will be totally worth it for Meghan, Harry and their little one. The insider added: “Given the scale of the project, a three or four-week delay isn’t too bad. The couple are pleased with how it’s all going.”

It'll be all hands on deck when the royal parents-to-be eventually do move into Frogmore next month, just a week or so before their first baby arrives. I'm stressed just thinking about it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

