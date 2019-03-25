image
How Meghan Markle's "California Roots" Will Influence Baby Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of Cali clean living.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • According to reports, Meghan Markle is turning to her upbringing in California for inspiration on how to raise her first child with Prince Harry.

  • The Duchess of Sussex, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is a known fan of clean living and natural products, and is expected to carry this through into motherhood.

  • The royal baby is expected to arrive in just a matter of weeks, with a due date at the end of April or the beginning of May.

    Since stepping into the royal spotlight, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has always been a fan of mixing tradition with a sprinkle of slightly cooler, more modern approaches. Whether it’s her royal engagement wardrobe, or her choice of charity patronages, everything she does as Duchess of Sussex comes with a clear and signature touch of Meghan.

    Of course, raising her first child with Prince Harry will be no exception to the rule, so it totally makes sense to hear that the mother-to-be is reportedly planning to introduce her own, pre-royal lifestyle into the upbringing of Baby Sussex.

    While winding down on the royal duties before her maternity leave begins, Meghan is now thought to be turning her full attention to becoming a mom and, according to PEOPLE, “her California roots are coming through" in each of the decisions made about the royal baby.

    image
    Getty Images

    Revealing how Meghan has rightly been looking after herself in the run up to motherhood, an insider said: “She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies. She’s hyperaware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things. She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food. It’s going to be clean living for this baby.”

    It totally makes sense that the California Duchess (a lesser known Katy Perry song, probably) and her love for a healthy lifestyle would be really coming into its own while she’s growing a teeny tiny human inside her body. In the past, the royals' biggest avocado advocate has encouraged husband Prince Harry to join her in making greener, healthier changes, and she’s also thought to have incorporated gentle yoga exercises into her pregnancy routine since the early stages.

    image
    Getty Images

    Well, it doesn’t get much more Cali than that.

    The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Harry and Meghan
